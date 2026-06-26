Fighting the bite: what you can do to reduce mosquitoes in your yard

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Mosquito activity peaks in July and August, and health officials say standing water in your yard could be putting your family at risk.

Chesapeake Mosquito Control is offering free education and resources this Friday during Mosquito Control Awareness Week. Starting at 10 a.m., residents can visit the farmers market on Knells Ridge Boulevard, behind Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

The Virginia Department of Health says mosquitoes can spread diseases like West Nile virus. Virginia reported 30 cases in 2025.

Health officials recommend:



Using bug spray with DEET

Checking windows and door screens for holes

Removing standing water in your yard

Residents should empty kiddie pools when not in use

Pour out bird baths and dog bowls at least once a week

Get rid of old tires, a prime breeding ground for mosquitoes

Dr. Julia Murphy, state public health veterinarian, said not every area makes it easy to remove standing water.

"Not every area is an area where you can easily toss water. I certainly understand that, explain Dr. Murphy. "So if you have some standing water, maybe a pond or maybe a big rain barrel that you don't wanna be dumping on a weekly basis. You can use mosquito dunks to try to help eliminate larvae and control the amount of larvae that might develop in that standing water."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to thisplatform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting onall platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.