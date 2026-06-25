Chesapeake family mourns loss of dog killed in fire; community steps up to help

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Sharon Outland, her husband Alan Prescott, and their two children lost everything when a fire tore through their Greenbrier home on Honey Locust Way on June 21.

The family was not home when the fire started. The Chesapeake Fire Department says the fire started in the HVAC unit in the attic and spread throughout the house, destroying the family's belongings — including photographs, baby blankets, and other irreplaceable memories. But they say the worst loss was their family dog, Gidget. Gidget was inside the home during the fire and did not survive.

"Losing my, our dog, you know, has been the hardest part above anything," Outland said.

Outland said the loss of Gidget has been especially difficult for her 12-year-old son Parker, who is on the autism spectrum. Outland's daughter Isabella is 17. Outland says she believes they would not have survived the fire if they were home at the time.

"It is a blessing beyond words that we weren't here. There's nothing left of her room. There's just a hole in the floor where her bed was," Outland said.

The fire also destroyed the downstairs hair salon where Outland worked.

"I'm out of work, too and lost all my tools, and that as you can imagine, has been another added layer of devastation," Outland said.

Outland said she will need to temporarily find another location to work while the family rebuilds.

Despite the devastating loss, the family says the outpouring of support from neighbors, friends, and even strangers has been overwhelming.

"It's been so heartwarming, just the kindness and generosity of not only our friends and family, but complete strangers to us, like our neighbors here, like, you know, all the prayers, like the hugs, the messages, the donations, the clothes, like, it's just been overwhelming in a good way," Outland said.

Alan Prescott echoed that sentiment.

"The generosity has been, has left us speechless from, uh, family, friends, co-workers, strangers, community. It's left us all struck and speechless," Prescott said.

Outland said the experience has changed how she sees her community.

"Today's world feels like so divisive and then something like this happens and like everyone just comes together to, you know, show people support and like it's just been amazing not just for us but for any family that's experienced something like this in this community," Outland said.

The family is currently staying with a friend while they figure out next steps.

Outland said she hopes others who face similar hardships know it is okay to ask for help.

"I think we're typically the type that are doing the helping, and so it's very different feeling for us to ask anyone for anything. And I just think that people need to know that there are people out there that want to help you and that it's okay to ask for help. There's many people out there who will be blessed by blessing you," Outland said.

Those who want to help the family can donate here. A fundraiser will also be held at AJ Gators Sports Bar and Grill at the Centerville location Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., with a portion of proceeds going to the family.

Physical donations can be dropped off at 224 Country Club Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23322. The family is in need of kitchen items including dishes, cups, pots, and pans, as well as towels, and everyday household essentials. An Amazon wish list has also been set up for the family.

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