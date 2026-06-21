1 dog dead, 3 adults displaced after house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A dog died and three adults were displaced after a house fire in Chesapeake Sunday morning, according to the Chesapeake fire department.

Officials say firefighter responded to a reported structure fire at 6:29 a.m. in the 300 block of Honey Locust Way after neighbors reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a two-story home.

The first unit arrived on scene at 6:35 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. We're told firefighters deployed multiple hose lines and initiated an offensive attack. However, due to rapidly deteriorating conditions within the home, crews were forced to withdraw and transition to a defensive operation.

Once the bulk of the fire was knocked down, firefighters went back into the home to complete extinguishment operations. The fire was declared under control at 8:10 a.m.

Officials say the homeowners were not at the residence at the time of the fire. One family dog was located inside the home in the area of the fire and did not survive.

The three displaced adults have made their own lodging arrangements, according to he Chesapeake Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, and cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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