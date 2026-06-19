Truck fire on I-64 under investigation: CFD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A truck fire that occurred on I-64 Friday morning will be under further investigation, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Crews successfully extinguished the truck fire while ensuring vehicles passing by didn't get impacted. The scene was then turned over for Virginia State Police to handle, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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