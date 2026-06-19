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Truck fire on I-64 under investigation: CFD

A pickup truck erupted in flames Friday morning on I-65 in Chesapeake. No injuries were reported but authorities are investigating the cause.
Car fire on I-64 in Chesapeake
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CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A truck fire that occurred on I-64 Friday morning will be under further investigation, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Crews successfully extinguished the truck fire while ensuring vehicles passing by didn't get impacted. The scene was then turned over for Virginia State Police to handle, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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