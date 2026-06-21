Charter to Chesapeake brings tall ship, living history to Great Bridge for America's 250th

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Char Bonawitz and her neighbors from the Harbor Watch Condominium Association in Great Bridge made Charter to Chesapeake a group outing Sunday.

The two-day event at Battlefield Park outside of the Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways Museum featured interactive living history, hands-on activities, and a chance to explore the Sultana — a full-scale reproduction of a 1768 British Royal Navy vessel used to enforce the Tea Tax before the American Revolution.

Bonawitz and her neighbors said they were glad to have the event happening in their own backyard.

"I think it's awesome. I mean who else can walk across the street and see a tall ship. I mean, it's awesome. I think everybody's happy to be here, happy to be an American, happy to be blessed with this country. It's just an awesome country and I think people believe that," Bonawitz said.

Visitors could also take a History Walk to meet interpreters from different time periods, watch blacksmiths at work, and take part in more activities celebrating American history.

The free event was part of Virginia's official America 250 celebration.

Through July 2, people can visit a temporary exhibit at the Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways Museum called "Sailing Virginia's Waterways," which highlights 250 years of transportation, naval, and working vessels that shaped Virginia and American history.

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