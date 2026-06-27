Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Chesapeake Friday night

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night.

According to police, the woman was hit in the 2200 block of Battlefield Blvd., which is near Hickory High School. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment but died there.

Watch: Teen charged with involuntary manslaughter in Chesapeake car crash that killed landscaper

Teenager charged with involuntary manslaughter in car crash that killed landscaper

As of 11:45 p.m. Friday, the woman had not been identified.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the woman remained at the scene and was cooperating.

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