Crash on Route 168 leaves one man dead, three seriously hurt

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One man was killed and three men were seriously injured when three trucks crashed on Tuesday morning, according to Chesapeake police.

Police said a work truck was driving southbound on the Route 168 bypass near Hillcrest Parkway when it hit the guardrail on the right side of the road before swerving into the northbound lanes, crashing into a dump truck. The work truck came to a stop after being hit by a pickup truck.

Chesapeake police responded to the crash at around 6:45 a.m. One man died at the scene. Another man had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. Two additional men were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Chesapeake police are continuing to investigate the crash, police advise drivers to expect lane closures and traffic delays in the area.