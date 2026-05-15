Chesapeake Jubilee returns to City Park for four days of food, music and fireworks

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Jubilee is back at Chesapeake City Park, running Thursday, May 14 through Sunday, May 17, with four days of carnival rides, live music, food and fireworks.

The event, now in its 43rd year, began in 1983 as a celebration of the city of Chesapeake's birthday and has grown into one of the region's largest community gatherings. Organizers expect between 25,000 and 35,000 attendees this weekend.

Stephanie Welke, executive director of the Chesapeake Jubilee, said the event draws visitors from well beyond city limits.

"It's a fabulous community event for the city of Chesapeake and we get people from all over from North Carolina, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, they come from all over, but it really is a great citizens community event, family friendly," Welke said.

Welke said this year's turnout could surpass last year's, thanks in part to favorable weather.

"We had a chance of rain Friday night last year. This year it's looking dry straight through the weekend, so it's gonna be good and crowded," Welke said.

Attractions this weekend include live music on the main stage, a Royal Circus, Dynamo Dogs, an arts and crafts tent and carnival rides. The festivities continue Saturday night with a fireworks show produced by Zambelli Fireworks, beginning at 9 p.m.

Thursday night featured the Chesapeake Kiwanis Club Shrimp Feast, which included unlimited shrimp, barbecue, beans and additional food and entertainment. Berkley Gibbs, Shrimp Feast co-chair with the Chesapeake Kiwanis Club, said the money raised goes directly back into the community.

"It's the way we raise money to give back to kids locally and around the world. The major emphasis of Kiwanis is children. We build a community one child at a time. It's a worldwide organization and we're looking for members all the time," Gibbs said.

For Chesapeake neighbor Emily Jimenez, the Jubilee is about more than just the rides and food.

"I think it like, brings a lot of people together, like all of my friends are all talking about like 'Oh I'm going to Jubilee, when are you going to Jubilee?' And they're like making plans and it's also like you get to see a lot of people that maybe you don't see every day here, and it's just a really good way to make like new friends and have fun with them," Jimenez said.

The Jubilee is held on the third weekend of May each year. The event is a 501(c)(3)organization, and the city of Chesapeake supports it through use of the park and public safety services.

Hours and admission:

Thursday, May 14: Kiwanis Shrimp Feast and carnival only; carnival open 6–10p.m.

Friday, May 15: 5–10 p.m.

Saturday, May 16: 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday, May 17: 12–6 p.m.

General admission is $3 per person. Parking is $10. Carnival rides and food are not included in admission. Combination admission tickets and carnival wristbands are available online here.

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