Work truck driver dies after three-truck crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Another man has died from a crash involving three trucks on Tuesday morning, according to Chesapeake police.

Police said a work truck was driving southbound on the Route 168 bypass near Hillcrest Parkway when it hit the guardrail on the right side of the road before swerving into the northbound lanes, crashing into a dump truck. The work truck came to a stop after being hit by a pickup truck. Chesapeake police responded to the crash at around 6:45 a.m.

51-year-old Estudillo Roberto Perianza of Newport News died at the scene, Chesapeake police said.

48-year-old Fidelfo Humberto Ramos-Romero of Newport News had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital, where he later died on Thursday, according to police.

Two additional men were taken to a local hospital. The driver of the dump truck remains hospitalized with serious injuries and is expected to survive, and the driver of the pickup truck was not seriously hurt.

Chesapeake police are continuing to investigate the crash.