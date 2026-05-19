Wildlife advocates raise concerns about LS Greenlink building and potential danger to migrating birds

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — When complete, the LS Greenlink facility in Chesapeake is expected to be the tallest building in Virginia — and some neighbors in the birding community are raising concerns about what that could mean for migrating wildlife.

LS Greenlink will manufacture underwater power cables. The building is planned to stand about 660 feet tall when complete. A few weeks ago, local and state leaders gathered in Chesapeake to celebrate a construction milestone for the facility.

Pat Scanlon, a volunteer with the Cape Henry Audubon Society, said she is concerned about the building's height and lighting.

"That kind of bright light would be a huge attraction, a fatal attraction, for migrating birds," Scanlon said.

Scanlon said illuminated tall buildings pose a serious danger to birds during migration.

"They're drawn into cities, they're lured in by the lights in the cities. The more lights there are, and the brighter they are, the more it affects their migration patterns," Scanlon said.

Scanlon and other bird experts say flashing lights on buildings are safer for birds than a steady light.

Lisa Barlow, president and founder of Tidewater Rehabilitation and Environmental Education, said she has seen firsthand how illuminated buildings of that height can be deadly for birds.

"We get them from any of the tall buildings in the Hampton Roads area, from Town Center in Virginia Beach, to Downtown Norfolk, any place that's got more than two or three stories. Head injuries, concussions, shoulder injuries, broken wings, broken legs," Barlow said.

Last week, the Chesapeake Planning Commission voted to approve an amendment to a city ordinance in an effort to protect wildlife. The amendment requires that any approved lighting under the ordinance be turned off from 10 p.m. until dawn.

"I do have an amended motion that I would like to present to the commission.The adopted comprehensive plan recognizes the impacts of exterior lighting on wildlife including migratory birds" Commissioner Jennifer Gilman said. "The Comp. Plan also recommends reducing light pollution. Therefore, I move to approve planning commission agenda item 6, version dated April 16, 2026, with an amendment to add a requirement that any approved lighting under this section be turned off from 10pm until dawn.”

The Planning Commission voted 6-3 to approve the amendment. City staff said the amendment will apply to the LS Greenlink building.

The bird advocates say the amendment is a step in the right direction, but they do not believe it will completely eliminate the threat to wildlife from the LS Greenlink building.

“During the winter, in the fall migration, when the sunlight is less, they might want to think about turning the lights down at certain heights, even earlier," Barlow said.

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