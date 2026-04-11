Chesapeake's Summit Pointe hosts over 100 local vendors at new Second Saturdays community market

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The free, community-focused market allows neighbors to shop small and support local businesses. Organizers created the family- and pet-friendly event to give small business owners an opportunity to advertise and connect with other entrepreneurs.

Rebekah and Veronica Harris, owners of Devine Design Studio, sell custom jewelry, magnets, artwork, keychains, and more. They say they had great sales at Saturday's event.

"We get more exposure to the community. We don’t have a storefront so this is a way to be able to express our creativity without actually having a storefront. And it’s a form of expressing ourselves that we have our own mind to," Rebekah and Veronica Harris said.

The market features a rotating lineup of vendors offering handmade goods, treats, and unique finds. Attendees can also visit the established local businesses, restaurants, and shops that call Summit Pointe home.

Organizers plan to hold the event every second Saturday of the month during Spring and Summer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 580 Belaire Ave. Upcoming dates include May 9 and June 13. The Second Saturdays market will run through September.

"We'll be here to come back every month. Every month we'll be out here!" Rebekah Harris said.

Small business owners in Hampton Roads who want to get involved can find more information here.

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