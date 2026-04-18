Chesapeake Police investigate Saturday morning shooting with one person injured

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the 4000 block of Indian River Road.

Around 4:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 4000 block of Indian River Road. Once they arrived, detectives say they found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds and provided life-saving aid until medics arrived.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or use the P3TIPS app on a smartphone. Callers are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property, the caller could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.