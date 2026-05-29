Landscaper killed after car crash on Johnstown Road; investigation ongoing: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A landscaper was killed after a car crash involving two vehicles Friday morning, according to Chesapeake police.

Around 9:49 a.m., officers responded to the crash in the 400 Block of Johnstown Road. Chesapeake police say a black sedan was speeding while traveling south on Johnstown Road before it collided into a red SUV, which was turning onto Johnstown Road from Britwell Drive. The black sedan then lost control and went off the roadway, striking a landscaper that was working in the area.

The landscaper was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chesapeake police. The drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash were sent to local hospitals to treat their minor injuries.

Chesapeake police say the Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the crash.

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