Reese Jackson departs Chesapeake Regional Healthcare after 10 years; Amber Egyud named interim CEO

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Reese Jackson, who has served as the president and CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare since 2016, is no longer in that role, the hospital system said Monday.

No reason was stated for the departure in a press release from CRH.

"The Chesapeake Hospital Authority Board has announced a change in the executive leadership of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare," a statement reads in part. "Effective May 30, 2026, Mr. Reese Jackson no longer serves as President and CEO, a position he has held since 2016. Mr. Jackson is thanked for his service and wished the best in his future endeavors."

The departure comes at a turbulent time for the nonprofit health system, as it faces a $6 billion lawsuit brought by 600+ women, who were purported victims of jailed former OBGYN Dr. Javaid Perwaiz.

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Perwaiz was convicted in 2020 of health care fraud for decades of performing unnecessary surgeries — hysterectomies, oophorectomies, sterilizations, c-sections, and other — on women, often preying on those who did not have the option to seek a second opinion.

CRH also faces a federal indictment for alleged health care fraud and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

Perwaiz was a private practitioner who had hospital privileges at CRH for decades. He often performed surgeries on weekends where there were fewer administrators present, where he could get quicker authorization to perform them.

Watch previous coverage: More victims of Dr. Perwaiz come forward in lawsuit

More victims of unnecessary gynecological surgeries come forward since Chesapeake Regional Medical Center lawsuit coverage

The government alleges in the indictment that hospital executives knew about the unnecessary surgeries Perwaiz performed and allowed him to continue because it benefited the hospital financially.

Jackson is one of the five current and former presidents named in the $6 billion lawsuit, along with Peter Bastone (2013-2016), Wynn Dixon (2010-2013), Donald Buckley (1978-2005), and Christopher Mosley (2005-2010).

Amber Egyud, the chief operating and nursing officer, has been appointed interim CEO.

"In order to continue to move the organization forward, Amber Egyud, DNP, RN, NE-BC, FAONL, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Egyud has been a trusted leader within Chesapeake Regional since 2017, serving as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer. During her tenure, she has played a key role in advancing the hospital’s strategic growth, expanding critical service lines, improving quality outcomes, and leading major initiatives, including development of the critical care tower and cancer treatment center, achievement of Magnet designation, and operational leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The priority of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare remains unchanged: supporting our patients, our community, and the employees who make this organization strong."

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