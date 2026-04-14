Hybrid-electric seaplane startup 'Tidal Flight' expands operations in Chesapeake with $538K investment

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Hampton Roads aerospace startup is making waves in the aviation industry with plans to transform coastal transportation through hybrid-electric seaplanes that can land on any body of water.

Governor Abigail Spanberger announced that Tidal Flight will invest $538,000 to expand operations at Chesapeake Regional Airport, where the company is developing its groundbreaking Polaris aircraft — a hybrid-electric amphibious plane designed to carry 9-12 passengers on flights of 100-500 miles.

"Virginia is where vision‑driven companies turn new, big ideas into real‑world products," said Governor Spanberger. "Tidal Flight's expansion in Chesapeake strengthens our leadership in next‑generation aerospace while creating high‑skill jobs and advancing cleaner, quieter technologies for coastal travel."

The Polaris represents a significant leap forward in seaplane technology. Unlike traditional seaplanes, Tidal Flight's hybrid-electric aircraft is expected to consume 85% less fuel, reduce operating costs by 40%, and cut takeoff noise by approximately 20 decibels.

"At Tidal we're building a hybrid electric seaplane and so the goal with the aircraft, you take off and land from the water and so instead of having to go all the way to an airfield that's far away from the city center, you can land in the heart of city centers by landing on the waterways that they're built around," explained Jude Augustine, Tidal Flight's co-founder and CEO.

The aircraft's versatility is one of its key advantages. Augustine says the seaplane can operate in various water conditions: "We can land in anything, whether that's ocean, coastlines, lakes, rivers. We just need 2,000 feet of water, and then you can take off."

For neighbors in Hampton Roads, the seaplane could dramatically reduce travel times to major destinations. Augustine provided concrete examples of the aircraft's potential impact: "Here in Hampton Roads, you could take off from the Elizabeth River in Norfolk and then for example land on the Potomac in D.C. or land on the water in the Outer Banks. And so instead of those long tedious drives you can use the waterways as a mobility asset to get you where you need to be far more directly than with an airport."

The time savings could be substantial. Augustine estimates passengers could "save like 2 hours in door to door time compared to flying commercial" while paying competitive prices. "For example, from here to D.C., you'd save 2 hours of your life at a similar competitive price point."

The aircraft's amphibious design adds even more flexibility: "Our aircraft is amphibious and so you can provide access to runways as well and so you could provide access to a landlocked location from a waterway or vice versa," Augustine said.

The hybrid-electric technology delivers both environmental and economic advantages. Augustine emphasized the sustainability aspect: "Our aircraft, as part of reducing the operating costs, it brings an 85% reduction in fuel burn on typical sector lengths compared to existing seaplanes. And so that reduction in fuel burn makes the ticket more affordable, but it also makes the ticket more sustainable, where we're reducing emissions significantly."

The company expects to achieve "an over 50% reduction in direct operating costs," which Augustine says will make seaplane travel accessible to more passengers: "You could see that translate for the customer where this becomes something that's actually affordable, whereas today a seaplane ticket can be very expensive."

With the new investment, Tidal Flight will lease 13,000 square feet of hangar space at Chesapeake Regional Airport and hire six additional employees, tripling its current workforce. The company, which was incubated through Hampton's REaKTOR program in 2023, has already raised $4 million in seed funding along with securing an Air Force contract.

"We founded the company in 2023 and we moved out to Hampton Roads in the summer of 2023," Augustine said. "We raised a $4 million seed round in the summer of last year which coupled with an Air Force contract is helping us build out the full scale subsystems."

The company has ambitious development goals: "Our goal is to have our pilotable flight simulator capability operational this summer," Augustine said. "Our goal is to have our first full scale prototype flying in 2028. And our eventual target is to have the aircraft certified and in the hands of customers in 2030."

While seaplanes exist today, Augustine positions Tidal Flight as bringing modern technology to an established industry: "The good thing is that seaplanes do exist today. So there are seaplanes in operation. There are seaplane airlines and seaplane pilots, and getting a seaplane rating is fairly straightforward after you know how to fly landplanes."

He compared the company's mission to the automotive industry's electric revolution: "In the automotive industry we've seen electrification drive huge benefits, reducing the cost of operating cars, where you had a whole wave of startups that built electrification like Tesla, like Rivian around automotive space, and the reality is the aviation sector has not seen that step yet."

Local officials are enthusiastic about hosting the innovative company. Chesapeake Regional Airport Manager Chris Schrantz said the airport is excited to house the first ever hybrid seaplane.

"The Chesapeake regional airport is very excited to have Tidal Flight as our newest tenant and our innovation partnership technology firm over here, building the next generation of aircrafts," Schrantz said. "Anything that we can do to show and enhance the advanced air mobility in the Commonwealth, and of course, Chesapeake."

Augustine sees Hampton Roads as the ideal location for the company's growth: "We are excited to expand our presence here in Hampton Roads. This is a region with a strong combination of aerospace and naval engineering talent, incredible maritime assets, and deep defense sector presence that make it a perfect place to build the aircraft manufacturer of the future."

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support the expansion through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides funding and consultative services for job creation and employee training.

As Tidal Flight prepares for its next phase of development, the company represents Virginia's growing role in advanced air mobility and sustainable transportation solutions, with potential applications extending far beyond Hampton Roads to coastal regions worldwide.

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