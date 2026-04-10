17-year-old killed in shooting was a Deep Creek HS student, family says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The 17-year-old who died after being shot Wednesday night has been identified, according to Chesapeake police.

Chesapeake police responded to the 900 block of Landing Creek Drive at around 11:05 p.m. When officers arrived, 17-year-old Kenny Rodriguez was found with a gunshot wound in his head, according to Chesapeake police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Family members confirmed to News 3 that Rodriguez was a student at Deep Creek High School.

The suspects were last seen in a gray SUV leaving the area at the time, police say the suspects are unknown.

Chesapeake Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department or submit a tip through Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.