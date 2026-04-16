What last minute tax filers need to know about requesting extensions

If you missed filing your taxes experts say you need to request an extension.

The IRS says more than 70 million refunds have already gone out this month.

Dr. Lilly Mbinglo with Ark NPS Accounting Firm in Chesapeake says a lot of late filers are delayed because they do not have all of their documents. She urges those in need to file for an extension, which provides six months to gather the proper documentation.

If you think you owe money, Mbinglo said to send a payment now to avoid penalties. She said checking your past returns can help estimate the amount.

"There are a lot of people that do feel overwhelmed. And with the recent changes in the tax laws, people never know what's applicable to them and what is not. You know, like now you can get a credit, you can write off the interest for your car that you purchased in 2025, but people don't know what that looks like. So I would say file an extension and give yourself time to speak with a professional, someone who understands the tax code. Don't be in a rush to do it," Mbinglo said.

Mbinglo is also warning filers to be mindful when using AI to help in tax preparation. She suggests using a PIN provided by the IRS to keep your identity safe.

Filers can also get in-person help, but must make an appointment with their local IRS office.

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