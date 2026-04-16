City of Chesapeake plans to turn part of Guerriere Street in South Norfolk into pedestrian plaza

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake plans to transform a 165-foot stretch of Guerriere Street in South Norfolk into a pedestrian-only community plaza, offering neighbors a new place to gather, eat, and relax. The Guerriere Street Plaza project will close the road between Poindexter Street and Decatur Street. The city hopes the space will feature seating, shaded areas, and artwork from local artists.

Joe Josue, owner of Southside BBQ & Catering on Poindexter Street, said he has mixed emotions about the project. He has been working at this location for more than 50 years.

"I think it's a nice, would be a nice addition to the Poindexter Street landscape," Josue said.

However, Josue expressed concerns about how the plaza will impact his customers.

"We are stretched on parking," Josue said. "That would be eliminating some very valuable parking right there."

Guerriere Street Plaza Project Manager Olivia Knox said the city has a plan to address parking concerns.

"The plaza will not break ground until the new municipal center opens, as to not further disrupt traffic," Knox said. "That way, we’ll ensure that the new parking garage associated with the municipal center is open."

The South Norfolk Municipal Building and parking garage are scheduled to open in early 2028. Knox said construction on the plaza will start soon after that.

The project is part of a larger beautification effort tied to the city of Chesapeake's 2045 comprehensive plan. Knox said the city is collaborating with Chesapeake Career Center welding students, who will design benches and planters for the space.

"It provides them real life experience, and we really want to just be supportive of our students," Knox said. "We want them to be able to create something tangible that they could point to and say we created this."

Josue said local businesses are working together to improve the area.

"We’re all working together, businesses, to put South Norfolk’s best foot forward," Josue said. "What’s good for South Norfolk, is good for Chesapeake."

The city is asking neighbors to fill out a survey to share what type of artwork and themes they want to see featured in the plaza. The survey is open through April 30.

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