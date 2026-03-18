'Never forget': Chesapeake FD honors fallen firefighters Frank Young & Johnny Hudgins

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department held a memorial on Wednesday to honor two fallen firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice 30 years ago.

Frank Young and Johnny Hudgins both died on March 18, 1996.

"While fighting an intense fire in a commercial building, both were trapped and killed by a roof collapse," the City of Chesapeake's website reads.

The families of both firefighters attended the memorial on Wednesday. Numerous firefighters who served alongside Young and Hudgins were also in attendance.

"As time goes on, the challenge to never forget will become more difficult. Any member who was in the department for the incident and its aftermath will tell you how difficult it was. The incident became us," Battalion Chief Brian Fancher said during the memorial service. "It is your challenge to keep their memories alive."

Fancher also highlighted the morning of March 18, 1996, and how both firefighters had spent time with their families before heading into the station.

A procession followed the same route that Young and Hudgins took that day, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

News 3 Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly attended the 30th anniversary memorial and witnessed the expansive procession of firefighters as they embarked on Young and Hudgins' final route.

Check back with us for updates.