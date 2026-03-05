Woman charged with DUI involuntary manslaughter in connection to deadly 2025 car crash: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman has been charged with a DUI in connection to a deadly car crash in 2025 that killed a pedestrian, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

On July 8, 2025, Chesapeake police responded to a car crash at 2155 S. Military Highway.

A car was driving westbound toward Gilmerton Bridge when the car ran off the road into the parking lot of a BP gas station and hit two men.

Both men and the driver, Kimberly Horton, were taken to a local hospital. Horton and one of the men recovered; the other man, David Frank Wade, died of his injuries, police say.

A friend of the men involved in the accident shared that before they were hit, they were sitting in the gas station parking lot at the back end of a pickup truck, selling watermelons.

He says he was talking to them shortly before the accident, left, and then came back when he heard about the crash.

Horton, 49, was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Thursday with DUI involuntary manslaughter, according to Chesapeake police.