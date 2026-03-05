Driver dies following two-truck crash on Centerville Turnpike: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person died follwing a crash between a Ford F150 and a Ford F250 Thursday morning, said Chesapeake police.

Chesapeake Police and Fire Departments responded to the 400 block of Centerville Turnpike South around 6:40 a.m. The Fire Department took over live-saving measures for the driver of the Ford F150 and took the person to the hospital where they later died. The driver of the Ford F250 was not seriously hurt.

Chesapeake police are investigating the crash. Centerville Turnpike is currently closed between the 400 and 500 blocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.