SPCA of Northeastern NC suspended due to 'repeated... willful violations'

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Northeastern North Carolina has been given a notice of suspension on behalf of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The animal shelter was penalized over $14,000 on Aug. 1 following an investigation into several alleged animal welfare violations. A letter detailing the investigation alleged numerous transgressions at the Elizabeth City-based shelter, including improper cleaning standards, failure to provide timely care to their animals, and issues dealing with poor medical record maintenance.

In News 3's previous coverage, it was mentioned that repeated offenses on behalf of the of the animal shelter could result in the suspension/revocation of the animal shelter's registration.

Watch previous coverage: Elizabeth City SPCA penalized over $14K following investigation into animal care

The notice of suspension letter, sent on Monday, Aug. 18, pointed to the shelter's "severe, repeated, and willful violations North Carolina Animal Welfare Act..."

"Given the severity of the violations, the imminent danger to the animals in the care and custody of the shelter due to those violations, and the immediate public health and welfare concerns posed by the operation of the shelter, the certificate of registration is summarily suspended effective upon the date of this notice," the letter continues.

The shelter has five days to relinquish its certificates of registration and certified euthanasia technicians. There will also be a 30-day grace period to find accommodations for the animals currently in their custody. The shelter is not allowed to take in anymore animals unless they need to be confined due to a rabies-related bite incident.

In some cases, the shelter was accused of failing to provide updated records pertaining to the animal's social interactions, medicine administration, and euthanizations. For example, the record of a dog's euthanization was not updated for nearly three weeks, investigators allege in the letter.

Animal shelters in North Carolina are required to clean animal enclosures at least twice daily. However, the letter points to numerous alleged instances in which animals were observed being kept in unsanitary conditions at SPCA.

"Feces soiled the entire floor of many kennels, preventing the dogs from being able to walk or lie down without coming into contact with waste," the letter reads. It goes on to mention how the staff allegedly told investigators they only do one cleaning per day.

Another allegation regarding cleanliness and upkeep at the shelter reads, "30 occupied enclosures (27 cat cages and 3 dog kennels) did not have access to potable water as either the bowls were completely dry, or the water was significantly soiled."

The initial investigation also detailed how a dog's "front leg injury" went untreated for five weeks, causing them great pain. Once a veterinarian examined this dog, they were put down the same day, investigators claim.

The SPCA of Northeastern NC was given five days to submit an appeal for this suspension.