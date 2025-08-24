Man charged in July shooting that left 1 dead on Lane Street in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a July shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

Kashaun Jalek Stokley, 19, is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, police announced.

Stokley was taken to the Albemarle District Jail without bond after being processed at the magistrate’s office. His first court appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 25, in Pasquotank County District Court.

The charges stem from a shooting on July 27 around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Lane Street. Officers responding to reports of shots fired found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said one victim, 21-year-old Xavier Garland, died at the scene. Two others — a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old — were taken to the hospital. The 19-year-old’s injuries were considered serious.

Officers provided aid until emergency medical crews arrived. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, which was secured for investigation.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident but said the case remains active. Detectives are continuing to follow leads.