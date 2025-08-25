Man pleads guilty to 2023 shooting that left one man dead in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man has entered a guilty plea in connection with a 2023 shooting that left one man dead and another injured, according to the Elizabeth City police.

Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr., 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder last week, police shared. He was sentenced to 30 to 37 years in prison.

The conviction comes over two years after a shooting left one man dead and another injured in Elizabeth City on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

On the night of the shooting, officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department were called to 1403 River Road, where they found two men had been shot multiple times, according to a press release.

Emergency medical personnel took both men to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

One of the men, 40-year-old Tavori Fletcher, died from his injuries on Sunday, police said. The second man, a 35-year-old, was moved from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Detectives with the Elizabeth City Police Department and the Chesapeake Police Department arrested Cedeno two days after the shooting.

"We remain committed to the safety and well-being of our community," said Interim Chief of Police Eddie Graham following Cedeno's sentencing. "This case sends a clear message: anyone found responsible for violence in Elizabeth City will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."