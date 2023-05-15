1 man killed, 1 man still hospitalized after Elizabeth City shooting: Police

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man died and another is still in the hospital following a shooting in Elizabeth City over the weekend.

Just after midnight on Sunday, officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department were called to 1403 River Road where they found two men had been shot multiple times, according to a press release.

Emergency medical personnel took both men to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

One of the men, 40-year-old Tavori Fletcher, died from his injuries on Sunday, police said. The second man, a 35-year-old, was moved from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He is still in the hospital.

Police said the suspects in the case left the area before officers got to the scene. Authorities are still working on leads to identify potential suspects in the case.

An investigation is still underway, and anyone with information is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.