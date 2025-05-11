Creativity and innovation praised in Portsmouth's small business scene

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth is becoming the region's capital for creators and innovators, according to Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover's State of the City address this month. Some of those creators and innovators can be found right off of High and Middle Streets near the Children's Museum.

With the OPEN sign lit and the iconic bubble machine filled, That Art Store in Portsmouth welcomed customers Sunday. There they could browse mostly locally handmade or repurposed items, bring home craft kits, or take various art and craft classes. On Mother's Day, the shop held a salt scrub-making class.

"We like to make memories," said Hazel Smith, owner of That Art Store.

Smith explained that the shop began with her dog, which helped her through agoraphobia after she retired from the police department. To keep her dog close, she created and began selling a hands-free pet carrier bag.

"I had my bag in a particular store in Olde Towne and they closed, and I felt like we still needed a space for artisans to be able to sell their wares," Smith said.

That Art Store has now been open for three years. While growing a business is hard work, Smith said she's glad to run the business in the heart of the city.

News 3 reporter Erika Craven asked, "Do you think the city is supportive of small businesses?"

Smith responded, "They did help me get off the ground. Economic development was great along the way with certain programs."

That Art Store is certainly not the only small business that calls Portsmouth home. At the State of the City address, Mayor Glover announced that in 2024, 742 new businesses were established in the city.

"I couldn't be more proud to move forward with all of them. Because you know what small business creates? Energy. And that energy is fueling excitement all across our city, not just for the people of Portsmouth, but visitors too," Glover said.

He noted that tourism spending, room revenue, and museum and attraction admissions increased last year as well.

Smith hopes some of those visitors will find her creative corner of Portsmouth.

"We're always looking for things to do to help grow the community, and I think we're headed in the right direction," she said.

As she brings the store into its fourth year of operation, she's optimistic about what's next.

You can learn more about That Art Store on the shop's website.