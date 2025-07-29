Cybersecurity expert urges parents to discuss online safety with kids ahead of new school year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A new school year is right around the corner, and new devices, whether it's a phone or computer, will play a huge role.

A cybersecurity expert says it is best to have conversations with your kids about online safety before their first day back at school.

For one Newport News parent like Lina Simpson, it's a concern as her sons spend time online.

"When it comes to going to school and they are on these Chromebooks, and have access to the internet, and maybe something that they hadn't thought to look at before comes up when another kid says something," said Lina.

Lina has a rising kindergartner and a third grader attending Newport News Public Schools, and she says she's already had conversations with them about online safety.

"But there's also a very dark side to it, so you know we're incredibly cautious," Simpson added.

With a host of new technological challenges, one cybersecurity expert is urging parents to have a conversation with their kids about online safety, especially popular apps.

"There's all kind of dangers that come with children downloading and playing with certain apps. Live broadcasting apps, screen-capturing apps, dating and hookup apps...things like digital wallets, gaming apps, things like that," said Len Gonzales, a cybersecurity expert and owner of Ally Cyber Investigations LLC.

Gonzales expressed that those are just some apps parents should be wary of. While your child might be using a school-issued device, there could still be privacy issues, and he advises reviewing the school district's digital polices.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill that restricts cell phone usage in public schools across the state last month.

Youngkin's goal with this new law is to keep students engaged in class and to limit distractions. But once school dismisses, technology experts say it's best for parents to make their own accounts on social media to monitor their kids' behavior.

"Predators are sitting in the same space that your children are, and so it makes it even doubly more important and doubly more incumbent among parents to make sure they're continually monitoring and seeing what their children are doing," Gonzales expressed.

He also added that, ahead of the new school year, parents should encourage their children not to overshare online, and to use strong passwords and multi-factor authentication.