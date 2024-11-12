Former State Del. Jay Jones announces another run for Va. Attorney General

NORFOLK, Va. — Former State Delegate Jay Jones announced another run for Virginia Attorney General on Tuesday morning.

Jones, a Democrat, represented parts of Norfolk from 2018 to 2021 in the House of Delegates before stepping down to focus on his family.

He ran for Attorney General in 2021, but lost in the Democratic primary to then-Attorney General Mark Herring.

Jones was surrounded by fellow Democrats as he made the announcement on the steps of Norfolk City Hall.

"I'm running because we need an Attorney General focused on keeping Virginians safe, not a personal partisan agenda. As your Attorney General, I will protect Virginia families, our children, and the most vulnerable," he said. "We'll crack down on those who would do our kids harm by working with law enforcement to get illegal guns off of our streets, to shut down drug traffickers, and hold to account manufacturers whose weapons of war are used to commit mass shootings and crime."

Jones will face off in a primary in June 2025. Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Tyler is the only other Democrat running so far.

Current Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has not announced whether he plans to run for re-election.

In a Tweet Tuesday morning, Miyares called the Democrats in the race "far-left" and "anti-police."

The General Election will be held in November 2025.