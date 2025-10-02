Hampton polling location moving for Nov. 4 election as mold remediation at main library branch continues

HAMPTON, Va. — Mold remediation at Hampton's main library branch is impacting voting in the city. The library announced at the end of August it would be closing to address a mold issue.

Thursday, signs remained on the doors at the library saying the library was closed for maintenance.

“The remediation process is ongoing. We’re making good progress," said Hampton Public Information Officer Mike Holtzclaw.

The city would not allow anyone but the crew doing the work into the library, so News 3 isn’t able to show you the mold or the work being done to remove it.

Thursday, News 3 was getting a better understanding of the problem.

“I believe it was structural," Holtzclaw said when asked where the mold was found. "As part of the remediation process, all books and material are being assessed. At this point, it is my understanding that no books will have to be removed or destroyed.”

The hope initially was the library would only have to be closed through the end of September, but on Wednesday, the city notified people who typically cast their ballots at the library that for the November 2025 election, they'll have to vote at the visual arts center across the parking lot.

That’s because, as of Thursday, reopening the library was expected to take another six weeks.

News 3 asked Sentara Health Pulmonologist Dr. Sherif El-Mahdy if people who are sensitive to mold need to be concerned about going into the library when it reopens.

“As long as the mold has been mitigated properly and has been sort of cleaned out, whether it be in the ventilation system or in the environment of that library, I think it should be safe for them to be in that environment," said El-Mahdy.

Heading into cold and flu season, News 3 also asked how to know if you may be having a reaction to mold versus a cold or flu.

“Typically, mold will cause more of an allergic symptom, so itching in the eyes, itchy nose, runny nose, a lot of stuffiness in the nose," El-Mahdy explained. "Allergies usually don’t cause fevers or chills, doesn’t usually cause generalized body aches.”

He also encouraged people to get their seasonal shots ahead of flu season. Sentara is scheduled to hold a drive-thru flu shot clinic October 18.

Hampton's other library branches had been assessed to see if they needed to be tested for mold, but as of Thursday, Holtzclaw was not aware of any tests that had been done.

Because of the extended closure, the pop-up gift shop that was supposed to be held at the library was moved to the Willow Oaks Branch Library, located at 227 Fox Hill Rd., on October 15 and 16.