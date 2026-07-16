First Warning Forecast: Hazy conditions linger, tracking storms this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We have another hot and hazy day ahead. Highs this afternoon reach the mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. There is a code orange air quality alert in effect until midnight.

Air quality concerns linger with areas of smoke on Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s. A few spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon.

This weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s on Saturday with a chance of afternoon storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday with another round of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Storm chances linger early next week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar