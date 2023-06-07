Smoke from Canadian wildfires covers Hampton Roads; unhealthy for sensitive groups

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Smoke from Canadian wildfires is blanketing Hampton Roads, and could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Haze seen over Hampton Roads skies from Canadian wildfires

It's best to avoid being outdoors while the smoke is trailing down from Canada, especially if you have respiratory or heart ailments.

There are more than 400 wildfires burning in our northern neighboring country, and more than 100 of those fires are in the Quebec Province.