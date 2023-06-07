Watch Now
News

Actions

Smoke from Canadian wildfires covers Hampton Roads; unhealthy for sensitive groups

Canadian wildfire smoke in Norfolk
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 16:32:37-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Smoke from Canadian wildfires is blanketing Hampton Roads, and could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Haze seen over Hampton Roads skies from Canadian wildfires

It's best to avoid being outdoors while the smoke is trailing down from Canada, especially if you have respiratory or heart ailments.

Haze from Canadian wildfires seen over Norfolk

There are more than 400 wildfires burning in our northern neighboring country, and more than 100 of those fires are in the Quebec Province.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV