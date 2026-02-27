Manor girls basketball granted temporary injunction, Region 4A title game put on hold

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- The season may still be alive for the Manor girls basketball team.

Mustangs head coach Roger Smith confirmed to WTKR News 3 that a judge granted a temporary injunction Friday, halting the Region 4A championship game scheduled for tonight. The judge will determine whether Manor will be reinstated permanently in the region tournament Monday at 10 a.m.

Manor had forfeited its Region 4A quarterfinal win over Gloucester after a clerical error caused the Mustangs to play with an ineligible student-athlete. It was not due to any sort of academic issue or improper transfer. The Dukes were awarded the win and lost to Warhill in the region semifinals. The Lions and Hampton were set to square off in the region title game Friday at 5:30 p.m, but that contest has been put on hold.

It is unclear how the schedule would shape out and where Manor would return in the tournament should they be permanently reinstated.

Manor was widely considered a state championship contender after rolling to a 20-1 regular season, only falling to Newport News powerhouse Menchville.