Harborfest kicks off with Parade of Sail featuring historic vessel AJ Meerwald

NORFOLK, Va. — The 49th annual Harborfest officially kicked off Friday with the iconic Parade of Sail.

On the Elizabeth River, the AJ Meerwald and several ships dazzled the waterfront.

“We’ve been here many years in the past,” explained Captain Fern Hoffmann. Ships and vessels from across the seas made their way to Hampton Roads.

Watch: What to expect at Harborfest 2025

What to expect at this years Harborfest

The nearly 100-year-old schooner traveled from New Jersey to share its rich history as an original vessel.

“You can feel the history seeping through the soles of your feet,” says Hoffmann.

“Even when we’re not in the Delaware Bay, which is her home waters, the history really ties into the history of the environment and labor throughout this country,” shared Locke Huntington–Bradley, education coordinator.

And guess what? You can actually tour and learn more about the Meerwald and other ships as they will be open to the public during Harbor Fest. It's free and open to the public!

And if you’re interested in learning more about the tall ship industry, check out the Adopt a Ship program with Sail 250 Virginia. It’s a program that connects local students and ships for them to gain education and learning right at their fingertips.

