Made in Norfolk: A Community Brand Opens Two New Stores

NORFOLK, Va. — Making a difference every day. That’s what Made in Norfolk is all about.

“I’m really appreciative of the community and the support that they’ve been showing,” expressed Amir Driver, creator of Made in Norfolk.

The community-based brand is known for its uplifting apparel of the 757.

“Made in Norfolk is a brand that has no shade, no age, no race, no gender. It is the area,” explained Driver.

Made in Norfolk was created by Amir, 12 years ago. At the time, Driver was on music tours and wanted to showcase where he was from, starting with his clothing brand.

Once he returned home, he says many others started gravitating toward the brand, hoping to share the same pride.

“In the current climate, you know it’s very up and down with the economy, and sometimes buying clothing is not your first priority when you are weighing out the things you have to take care of for the month. But we have been able to sustain ourselves just based on the support and love,” said Driver.

And now they’re expanding to two locations: one on 3611 Tidewater Drive and the other at Seldon Market. The Tidewater location is now open, and the Seldon Market location will open to the public on June 21.

“And that opens us up to Downtown, to a new audience of people, and that’s one of the initial steps. From there we’re trying for the casino and to the airport because we want to tap into the market from every aspect of it,” explained Driver.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.