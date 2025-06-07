Heart experts urge families to learn CPR for summer safety

NORFOLK, Va. — Are you ready to be safe this summer?

With the rising temperatures and more kids out of school, heart experts want you to be prepared.

Research from the American Heart Association shows each year over 350,000 people have a heart attack, and it’s not just adults. More than 23,000 kids have heart attacks, with 40 percent occurring in sports.

This week is CPR Awareness Week, and the American Heart Association of Hampton Roads is asking parents and community members to either get trained or to brush up on how to properly perform CPR.

“We want to increase confidence and competence for those who already learned CPR and the willingness to act in emergencies,” says Meshall Simmons, Executive Director of the American Heart Association of Hampton Roads.

If you’re traveling this summer, many airports have CPR kiosks for you to check out while you wait for your flight or you can learn this life-saving skill right at home .

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.