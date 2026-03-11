Norfolk State freshman killed in Dumfries shooting during basketball game

DUMFRIES, Va. — An 18-year-old Norfolk State University student was killed in a shooting at a basketball court in Dumfries, Va. on Monday, according to Prince William County police.

An email from Norfolk State confirmed Louis Anthony Boone was a first-year student studying mass communications and broadcast.

Police say four other males were also injured in the shooting.

PWC police responded to the 1800 block of Potomac Shores Pkwy in Dumfries Monday evening. The initial investigation shows a fight broke out during a basketball game. Police found one person shot at the courts, another victim was later found at a nearby home on Spring Cress Dr, while three others took themselves to different hospitals in the area.

Boone died at the hospital.

Four other young men injured in the shooting are a 20-year-old man of Woodbridge, a 16-year-old male juvenile of Dumfries, and two 17-year-old male juveniles of Woodbridge; all are expected to recover.

Boone was also photographer for student newspaper, the Spartan Echo, according to the NSU email.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.