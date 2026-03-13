Friends remember ROTC instructor Lt. Col. Brandon Shah killed in ODU shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Friends and former classmates of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah say they are still struggling to process the loss of a man they describe as a dedicated leader, mentor and friend following Thursday’s deadly shooting at Old Dominion University.

Federal investigators say Shah, a leading instructor in ODU’s Army ROTC Monarch Battalion, was killed when a gunman opened fire inside a classroom. Two others were hurt. The FBI is now leading the investigation and has called the attack an act of terrorism.

In the hours after the shooting, three of Shah’s close friends — all former ROTC cadets who trained with him years ago — spoke during an emotional Zoom call about the shock and heartbreak they are feeling.

“Life is so short… you need to tell your loved ones you love them while you still can,” said Aerock Parinas, who met Shah through the ROTC program nearly two decades ago.

Carlos Ortiz said the tragedy has been especially difficult to understand given Shah’s long military career and the fact that he was nearing retirement.

“He was so close to the finish line… about to retire… just start the next chapter,” Ortiz said. “You’re not supposed to go to war… come home where you’re safe… and die like that.”

Authorities say the suspect was subdued by ROTC students inside the classroom — something Shah’s friends say reflects the training and leadership he helped instill.

“Even back in our day… any one of us would have done the exact same thing,” said Jason Fedish, a former cadet leader who now lives in California.

Shah was a native of Staunton, Virginia. He enlisted in the Army in 2003 as an aviation operations specialist and later enrolled at Old Dominion University, where he earned his commission as an officer in 2007 with a degree in sociology and a minor in military science.

During his military career, Shah logged more than 1,200 flight hours in three different aircraft and completed more than 600 combat flight hours as an Army aviator, according to his ODU profile. He also earned an MBA from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Kansas.

His awards included the Senior Army Aviator Badge, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge and Air Assault Badge.

Friends say returning to ODU to teach and mentor cadets was something Shah had talked about for years.

“All he wanted to do was come back and teach at ODU. That was his dream… and he got the job,” Ortiz said.

Those who knew him say he had a natural ability to inspire others.

“He could take whatever feeling was in the room that wasn’t happy… and make it happy. He just exuded optimism and positivity,” Fedish said.

As they reflect on his life and legacy, Shah’s friends say their focus now is on supporting his family and honoring the impact he had on so many people.

“What can you say? It’s just Brandon,” Fedish said. “If he were here — I’d tell him I’m proud of you. One person can make a change. If we had more people like him… the world would be a much better place.”

