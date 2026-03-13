Harlem Globetrotters games at Chartway Arena rescheduled after deadly ODU shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — The Harlem Globetrotters games originally scheduled for this weekend have been rescheduled to April after the deadly shooting on Old Dominion University's campus on Thursday.

Two games, originally scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m., have been rescheduled to April 24 at 7 p.m. and April 26 at 1 p.m. respectively, according to the Oak View Group which manages the Chartway Arena.

This comes after the deadly shooting on ODU's campus on Thursday, where a gunman with ties to ISIS shot three people in an ROTC classroom before students killed him.

One victim, identified as instructor Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, died of his injuries. One victim remains in the hospital in critical condition, and the third victim was treated and released from the hospital.

