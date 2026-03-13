Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  Closings/Delays
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Harlem Globetrotters games at Chartway Arena rescheduled after deadly ODU shooting

One victim has been killed and two others have been injured after a shooting at Old Dominion University on Thursday, police said; the gunman has also been killed. CBS News is reporting that the shooter was identified as a former Virginia National guardsman, 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh. He pled guilty in Oct. 2016 of attempting to provide material support to ISIS, which was at the time referred to as ISIL. This incident is being investigated as a terror-related attack, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Dead ODU gunman with ISIS ties ID'd, one victim killed, two hurt
Harlem Globetrotters
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — The Harlem Globetrotters games originally scheduled for this weekend have been rescheduled to April after the deadly shooting on Old Dominion University's campus on Thursday.

Two games, originally scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m., have been rescheduled to April 24 at 7 p.m. and April 26 at 1 p.m. respectively, according to the Oak View Group which manages the Chartway Arena.

This comes after the deadly shooting on ODU's campus on Thursday, where a gunman with ties to ISIS shot three people in an ROTC classroom before students killed him.

Watch previous coverage: Dead ODU gunman with ISIS ties ID'd, one victim killed, two hurt

Dead ODU gunman with ISIS ties ID'd, one victim killed, two hurt

One victim, identified as instructor Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, died of his injuries. One victim remains in the hospital in critical condition, and the third victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast