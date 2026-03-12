Timeline of events surrounding shooting at Old Dominion University

10:43 a.m. – Police received calls about an active-shooter on ODU's campus

10:48 a.m. – ODU puts out alert instructing students and staff to shelter in place

"Active threat reported at Constant Hall. Follow Run-Hide-Fight protocols. Emergency personnel responding. Avoid Area."

11:30 a.m. – ODU puts out a follow-up alert, sharing more details into the shooting

"Due to an active shooter situation in which the shooter has been neutralized, all classes and operations on the main campus are suspended for the remainder of the day."

11:59 p.m. – Gov. Abigail Spanberger puts out the following statement

12:05 p.m. – ODU puts out an all-clear alert

“This is an all clear notification. The emergency at Constant Hall has ended. There is no longer an active threat to the campus community. Avoid the area in and around Constant Hall where emergency officials continue to work.”

12:10 p.m. – Norfolk Police Department say an information center for families will be up near Chartway Arena

The Family Information Center will be at Chartway Arena in the Big Blue Room .



FBI personnel are providing assistance and working with local authorities responding to the shooting at Old Dominion University.

12:18 p.m. – FBI Director Kash Patel says FBI personnel are providing assistance

FBI personnel are providing assistance and working with local authorities responding to the shooting at Old Dominion University. We will update as able. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 12, 2026

12:20 p.m. – ODU President Dr. Brian Hemphill puts out the following statement

"Dear Monarchs:

Earlier today, March 12, 2026, Old Dominion University faced a tragedy on our main campus. I am grateful for the swift response of our police officers, emergency management personnel, and our partners at the City of Norfolk who promptly assisted the injured.

Due to the incident, Old Dominion University has canceled classes and suspended operations on main campus for the remainder of the day, March 12, 2026. Due to the ongoing investigation, please avoid the area in and around Constant Hall and continue to follow instructions from ODU Alerts. Family Information Center is available in Chartway Arena’s Big Blue Room.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to go to Broderick Dining Commons for lunch and counseling support. Talk Campus—a 24/7 peer support community—and other online counseling services and resources are also available for students at www.odu.edu/counseling-services [odu.edu] . More information will be provided by the Division of Student and Campus Life. For immediate assistance, please call (757) 683-4401. Additional updates will be shared through ODU Alerts and posted on the ODU homepage at www.odu.edu [odu.edu] .

The safety of our campus community is my top priority. We are deeply committed to safeguarding all Monarchs and ensuring a secure learning, living, and working environment at all times. We take this responsibility very seriously and remain vigilant in our efforts to maintain a safe campus. I extend my thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the incident, as well as the entire campus and the broader community."

12:58 p.m. – Norfolk Public Schools puts out the following statement

Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) was made aware of an active threat at Old Dominion University earlier today that has required the following three schools to go on a secure hold:



Larchmont Elementary

James Monroe Elementary

W.H. Taylor Elementary

Also, NPS students from nearly each of our high schools were on campus at ODU today for a SOAR tour. They sheltered in place and are all accounted for and safe.

Norfolk Police officers are on site and are actively working to assess and address the situation and are working with ODU Police and NPS security personnel.

The threat is over, and the police and NPS security personnel have given the all clear.

All students and staff are secure, and we are following established safety protocols. However, due to the increased police presence NPS security personnel are asking that parents avoid the area at this time.

Please note at planned after-school activities will go on as scheduled for today.

1:43 p.m. – ODU puts out a follow-up alert with details of Friday university closure and counseling resources

“In an effort to provide counseling services & other support for the campus & the community, Old Dominion University will be closed tomorrow (Friday, March 13, 2026) at all locations. Classes are cancelled, & operations are suspended. On Friday, March 13, 2026, counselors will be on the main campus, available from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Student counseling will be available in Broderick Dining Commons. Faculty/staff/community counseling will be available in Student Government Chambers at Webb Center. Food services will be available for those remaining in campus housing.”

2:00 p.m. – Officials hold a press conference on the ODU campus shooting that left one victim and the gunman dead

3:03 p.m. – Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll confirmed on social media that two army personnel were injured during the shooting

3:29 p.m. – Sentara official provides an update on the victims conditions

A Sentara official told News 3 one victim arrived at Sentara Independence after the shooting via a private vehicle — they have since been treated and released. The two other victims were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, one died and the other remains in critical condition.