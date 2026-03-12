Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ODU Board of Visitors calls emergency meeting after deadly shooting

Jay Greene / WTKR News 3
NORFOLK, Va. — P. Murray Pitts, the rector for Old Dominion University's Board of Visitors, called an emergency meeting for Thursday night.

The meeting was called for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night. This comes in the aftermath of the deadly shooting on ODU's campus on Thursday, where the gunman with ties to ISIS shot three people before being killed by ODU students.

Dead ODU gunman with ISIS ties ID'd, one victim killed, two hurt

At the time of this reporting, one victim has died, identified as Lt. Col. Brandon Shah.

This is an updating story, check back with News 3 for more.

