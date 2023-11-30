HRT adds two new ferry boats to Elizabeth River Ferry service fleet

NORFOLK, Va. — Those who take the Elizabeth River Ferry service will soon be able to ride two new ferries.

The first ferry, Elizabeth River Ferry VI, arrived over a week ago. Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) says it replaced the Elizabeth River Ferry III, which was retired and auctioned off.

The latest ferry, Elizabeth River Ferry VII, arrived on Monday. This ferry was added to the fleet to accommodate for an expected surge in riders, which HRT anticipates will happen due to future projects and events. HRT says this includes Norfolk’s HeadWaters Casino moving forward, along with existing events that draw crowds like Tides home games and festivals in downtown Norfolk and Portsmouth.

In total, the project of building the new ferries cost $6.4 million, which was paid for with federal, state and local resources, HRT says.

The new ferries will be ready to carry passengers in about four to six weeks once quality control and Coast Guard testing are complete.