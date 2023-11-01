Proposed Norfolk resort & casino one step closer to becoming reality

NORFOLK, Va. — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe and its development team submitted a preliminary site plan for HeadWaters Resort and Casino to the city on Oct. 20, following several months of meetings between the tribe and the city.

A spokesperson for the tribe says the preliminary site plan now includes an overall layout of the resort and casino on the site, offsite roadway improvements, utility connections, site elevations, rough grading and drainage.

The submittal also included a project narrative describing the complete development and outline two stages of construction, and while the tribe plans to build the resort and casino in two consecutive phases, the application process will be done once for the entire project, according to the spokesperson.

The submittal of the preliminary plan initiates the process to obtain the final site plan approval necessary to start construction on the resort and casino.

The tribe plans to file an application for final site plan approval and an application for a Development Certificate before Dec. 11, according to the spokesperson for the tribe.

Once those applications are in prior to Dec. 11, the tribe says it will enable the applications to be considered by the Norfolk Architectural Review Board in Jan. 2024 and considered by the Planning Commission later that month, then followed by Norfolk City Council hearing the applications in Feb. 2024.

The tribe says along with the processing of the applications, they will work with their development team and the city to amend the existing agreements and implement other measures to start construction as soon as possible after the applications are approved and permits granted.

"Our team has been meeting routinely with City staff to review the Project plans and discuss the development timeline," said Robert Gray, Chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe. "We want to get this project up and running as soon as possible to start generating revenue for our Tribe, for the other recognized Virginia tribes that will benefit from this project, and for the City of Norfolk, its citizens and the Commonwealth of Virginia."

