Letters detail changing direction Norfolk provided to proposed casino developer

NORFOLK, Va. - — Ahead of a meeting last month between the city of Norfolk and the developers of the proposed Headwaters Resort & Casino, a statement on behalf of the developer said they were receiving contradictory direction from the city.

A statement from the developers referenced two letters from the city, which News 3 has now obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The first is dated March 1 from then-City Manager Chip Filer. It outlines the next steps for the casino in a "two-phased conveyance of the subject property."

Following that letter, the developer, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, submitted a development certificate to the city in June.The developer then presented the plan with an updated plan for the $500 million resort and casino.

News Norfolk casino developer optimistic project could break ground by end of year Brendan Ponton

The proposal called for the casino to be built first and then in a second phase the resort would be built.

"Our intention is to get this going as soon as possible once this is approved," said project spokesman Jay Smith in June.

The developer then presented the plan to the Architectural Review Board in July.

Following that meeting, the new City Manager, Patrick Roberts, sent the developer a letter saying, "While we acknowledge prior communication which contemplated a phased design approval process, we have no such amendments to our agreements which would allow for this."

The letter also states the city would "not consider amendments" that would "risk the final project being anything less than what was agreed upon in 2020."

Both sides then met and following the meeting both said they remain committed to the project.

News City officials, developers meet to discuss future of Norfolk casino project Brendan Ponton

Smith told News 3 Monday they are continuing to meet with the city to get clarification on the path they want them to take.

At this point, it's not clear when the developer will be back seeking formal city approval as they continue to work to bring a casino to Norfolk.