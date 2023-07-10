Plans for Norfolk casino could be closer to moving forward

NORFOLK, Va. — A casino in Norfolk could be one step closer to becoming a reality. The Architectural Review Board for the City of Norfolk is meeting Monday afternoon at City Hall to review the application for HeadWaters Resort and Casino.

Norfolk residents voted in favor of a casino in November 2020.

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe signed a development agreement with the City of Norfolk to build a $500 million, 90,000 square-foot casino and hotel next to Harbor Park, along the Elizabeth River.

The facility would be constructed in two phases, with the casino and parking coming first. That would take a year and a half to two years.

Once that's finished, crews would build the hotel which would include about 300 guest rooms, a spa, a rooftop pool, several restaurants, and an entire entertainment venue.

Before breaking ground on this project, it needs to first go before the City Planning Commission and City Council.

A Norfolk spokesperson said early Monday that it is unlikely the board will vote on the matter during the meeting; however, members will likely give feedback to the applicant of HeadWaters Resort and Casino.

The City spokesperson said he anticipates the applicant will respond to the feedback on July 24 when the Architectural Review Board meets again and they would likely seek a recommendation in advance of the City Planning Commission’s next meeting, which is July 27.