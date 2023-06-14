Norfolk casino developer submits development application to city

NORFOLK, Va. - The developer of the proposed casino has now submitted their Development Certification Application to the city, a long awaited step for the eventual construction of the casino.

The developer, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, has now released new renderings of the project.

The Headwaters Resort & Casino also includes a resort with a hotel, pool, and entertainment venue.

In a change, the developer is now proposing building the project in phases. Phase 1 would include a 90,000 square-foot casino.

There had previously been talks of opening a temporary building to house the casino while construction of the project was underway.

The initial building parcel wold be 5.28 acres, according to the application.

The second phase would include the resort, including a 300-room hotel.

The project would be built in a parking lot next to Harbor Park and requires the city to sell the land to the developer.

The application will now be reviewed by the city's Architectural Review Board and then the Planning Commission, followed by the city council.

A spokesperson for the casino estimates the council could take it up in August.

Voters in Norfolk approved the building of a casino in 2020 during a referendum vote.

Since then, the city and developer have been in a back-and-forth about the next steps.