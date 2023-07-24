City of Norfolk requests meeting with Pamunkey Tribe to postpone application presentation

NORFOLK, Va. — HeadWaters Resort and Casino says upon the recommendation of the City of Norfolk, the development team for the casino will not present its application for a Development Certificate to begin construction on the initial phase of the resort when they originally planned.

The development team was going to present the application for the $500 million resort and casino project at the Architectural Review Board (ARB) meeting on July 24.

The casino says the City has asked to meet with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe and its development team on July 25, and the Tribe has agreed.

"We are solely focused on getting this project off the ground and look forward to making that happen as soon as possible," said Robert Gray, Chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe. "We remain committed to working closely with the city and our neighbors to make t his the greatest resort and casino in Virginia."

Chief Gray said they want to get the project running as soon as possible in order to generate revenue for the Tribe and their citizens, for the other recognized Virginia tribes that will benefit from the project and for the City of Norfolk, its citizens and the Commonwealth.

The casino says the continuance of the ARB meeting comes after the receipt by the Tribe of a letter from the City dated July 14, which they say contradicted the prior direction given to them and its development team on March 1 in a letter from the City.

The Tribe responded to the July 14 letter noting the conflicts in the City's approach and requested a meeting to get clarity from the City on its proposed path to acquire the land and begin construction, according to the resort.

"We remain committed to developing the finest resort and casino in the Commonwealth, located right in the heart of Norfolk. This is what we said we would do when we were working hard to include the City of Norfolk in the 2020 legislation. It's what we promised the voters we would do in 2020. Despite changes of direction and the City's desire to reduce the land we have available to build on, we intend to follow through on t his pledge to build a $500 million resort and casino featuring a high end 300-room hotel and other amenities," said Chief Gray.

Chief Gray said they are looking forward to a fresh start with the new city manager and his team at the meeting.

