An Elizabeth River Ferry is up for auction, open to the public

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Are you in the market for a ferry?

The Peoples Auction Co. is auctioning off the Elizabeth River Ferry III, located in Portsmouth. This is the third ferry the company has sold, according to its Facebook page.

The company released the following description of the ferry:

“This vessel is document through the US Coastguard with Official No. 968634. COD Expires January 31st, 2024. Featuring a steel hull construction with mechanical propulsion. The hailing port is Norfolk, VA. Measuring 65ft. length, 22ft. breadth and 6ft. depth with a gross tonnage of 57 GRT and net tonnage 45 NRT. Powered by two Volvo Penta Diesel Engines with just over 16,000 hours each. They are 2013 epa regulated marine compression ignition engines. Features a 1200 gallon fuel tank, four 24 volt bank batteries and four 12 volt bank batteries.”

The company says the ferry is selling, regardless of the public online auction price. The ferry is scheduled to be removed from its current spot by December 19.

Elizabeth River Ferry routes will still run, the company says. Two are still in commission and a new ferry is on the way.

For more information, click here.