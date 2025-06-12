Norfolk schools prepare for leadership search after Byrdsong's termination

NORFOLK, Va. — It remains unclear why four members of the Norfolk School Board voted to terminate Superintendent Dr. Sharon Byrdsong’s contract. The board chair released a statement Thursday that did not provide a reason for the decision.

While official details are limited, community leaders and education advocates are voicing concerns about what’s next for Norfolk Public Schools.

“We’re going to have to be able to address all those differences when it comes to our children,” James Parker, president of the Education Association of Norfolk, said. “That’s the main thing. The focus needs to always be on our children and our students.”

Parker emphasized the importance of selecting a new superintendent who will prioritize student needs and listen to the broader school community.

“They have to listen to parents. They have to listen to teachers and other stakeholders in the community, but most importantly, they need to be focused on making sure that our children get everything that they need,” he said.

Parker said he was shocked by Byrdsong’s removal and expressed concern, particularly for Title I schools, which make up a large part of the district.

“Most of Norfolk is a Title I district, most of us are Title I,” Parker said. “The Department of Education at the national level is affecting how we do our jobs in a roundabout way, especially Title I, and with the special education parts of the Department of Education—how that’ll affect our classrooms in the fall and in the future.”

Carlos Clanton, a former school board member who now serves on Norfolk City Council, also weighed in. In a text message conversation, Clanton noted that the board has 140 days to choose a new superintendent. He said they’ll likely use a search firm to assist with the process, and if they fail to make a selection, Norfolk Circuit Court would become involved.

Clanton also said he believes the events leading up to Byrdsong’s termination were “personal and political” and not in the best interest of the school community.

Parker said the leadership change comes at a critical moment, as the district plans to close 10 schools over the next several years.

“In my opinion, it is not the right time to be getting rid of our leadership,” Parker said. “Dr. Byrdsong has been a part of Norfolk Public Schools for over 20 years. So it’s hard to have someone come in that does not know much about—or knows very little about—our school division.”

The chair of the school board released a statement Thursday that did not include a reason for Byrdsong’s termination. However, it said the district is moving forward “with a renewed commitment to excellence, equity, and innovation in public education. This marks not only a leadership change, but a strategic reset—an opportunity to reimagine the future of learning for every child in our care.”