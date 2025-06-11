Crowd supports superintendent at Norfolk School Board meeting amid contract termination rumors

NORFOLK, Va. — A large gathering is present Wednesday afternoon at E. City Hall Avenue where the Norfolk School Board is meeting — all in support of the district's superintendent, Dr. Sharong Byrdsong, who local parents say may be at risk of losing her job.

News 3 received a tip earlier Wednesday that there may be a vote to end terminate her contract with Norfolk Public Schools a year early. She was appointed as superintendent back in February 2020.

It’s unclear as to why there would be a vote to end her contract, but we’re hearing from our reporter in the room that the large crowd is there to support Dr. Byrdsong.

This article will be updated as things unfold.