Murder trial begins Tuesday in death of Newport News mother, child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Teir Pettway has waited years for this moment. On Tuesday, the trial begins for Carlos Johnson Jr., the man accused of killing her sister, Keir Johnson, and Keir's daughter, Chloe Johnson.

"It's been a long time coming and I just want to see it through," Pettway said.

Johnson faces two first-degree murder charges in the case, which dates back to 2017.

In April of that year, Keir and Chloe were reported missing, prompting an Amber Alert. A few days later, Keir's car was found abandoned off Jefferson Avenue in Newport News. Johnson was not arrested and charged with murder until 2025. The bodies of Keir and Chloe have never been recovered.

Court documents previously reported on by News 3 say blood was found in Carlos Johnson's apartment. The records also indicate Johnson had searched online for "accidental baby deaths," as well as topics like "forced fatherhood" and "how to avoid child support."

Keir and Carlos were not married but coincidentally share the last name Johnson.

The Commonwealth's Attorney says the trial could take several weeks. Pettway plans to attend as much of it as she can.

"I'm optimistic. We're just praying that it goes in our favor because it's been a long time coming," Pettway said.

News 3 spoke with Pettway as the trial approaches, and she said she feels her presence in the courtroom is about more than just watching the proceedings.

"To me I feel like I'm supporting my sister and seeing this through," Pettway said.

She also believes the broader community is ready to see the case resolved.

"I think the community feels the same way. This is a long time coming and you know the support has always been there," Pettway said.

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